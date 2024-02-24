Vinci SA - Depositary Receipt () (VCISY) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 49.46

The average one-year price target for Vinci SA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:VCISY) has been revised to 49.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 44.93 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.14 to a high of 73.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.47% from the latest reported closing price of 31.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci SA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCISY is 0.78%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 67,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 8,030K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,200K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCISY by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,648K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,556K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCISY by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCISY by 0.70% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 3,582K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCISY by 5.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,979K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCISY by 5.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.