Vinci SA - Depositary Receipt (VCISY) Price Target Decreased by 21.29% to 43.26

The average one-year price target for Vinci SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:VCISY) has been revised to $43.26 / share. This is a decrease of 21.29% from the prior estimate of $54.97 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.94 to a high of $71.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.81% from the latest reported closing price of $28.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCISY is 0.68%, an increase of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 995K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altrius Capital Management holds 259K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCISY by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 211K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 150K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCISY by 7.55% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 149K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 70K shares.

