Vinci Q2 core profit rises on energy transition, travel recovery

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

July 28, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Laura Lenkiewicz and Pierre John Felcenloben for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - French concessions and construction group Vinci SGEF.PA on Friday reported a jump in its half-year core profit, boosted by positive energy transition trends and recovering traffic at its airports.

The company, which operates highways and airports like London's Gatwick, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17.3% to 5.31 billion euros ($5.83 billion) in the first six months of 2023, compared to a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)

