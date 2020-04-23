Vinci Q1 Revenues Stable

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 9.693 billion euros, compared with 9.696 billion euros last year.

Like-for-like sales slipped 3.3 percent for the quarter.

Concessions revenues increased 2.6 percent to 1.70 billion euros, airports climbing 24.2 percent. Contracting revenues slipped 0.3 percent to 7.96 billion euros, with Vinci Energies increasing 5.1 percent. Vinci Immobilier gained 24.8 percent to 238 million euros.

In France, revenues was 5.2 billion euros, down 6.3% on an actual basis or 7.1% like-for-like. Outside France, revenues was 4.5 billion euros, up 8.5% on an actual basis or 1.6% like-for-like.

