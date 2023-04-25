Vinci posts higher Q1 sales

April 25 (Reuters) - French infrastructure company Vinci SGEF.PA, which operates London's Gatwick airport, on Tuesday posted higher first quarter revenue, helped in part by growth in its Concessions and Energies units.

Revenue in the first quarter was 15.0 billion euros ($16.46 billion), up 17% on the 12.8 billion posted for the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

