Vinci Partners to join Aguas do Brasil in sanitation services -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment management company Vinci Partners Investments Ltd VINP.O will partner with local group Aguas do Brasil to operate sanitation services after the latter acquired the block number 3 of Rio de Janeiro's sanitation company Cedae, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday.

Aguas do Brasil won the license to operate the block - which includes the rights to manage sanitation services in 21 cities of the Rio de Janeiro state - in a December auction, offering 2.2 billion reais ($413.12 million).

O Globo said an official announcement of the partnership is expected to happen in the coming days. Vinci Partners and Aguas do Brasil did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 5.3253 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.