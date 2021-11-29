Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VINP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.49, the dividend yield is 5.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VINP was $11.49, representing a -40.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.46 and a 9.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.50.

VINP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). VINP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports VINP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 57.78%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

