Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Just Missed EPS By 18%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) last week released its latest second-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Vinci Partners Investments missed earnings this time around, with R$100m revenue coming in 8.0% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of R$0.81 also fell short of expectations by 18%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Vinci Partners Investments after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:VINP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Vinci Partners Investments provided consensus estimates of R$403.4m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 6.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 15% to R$4.15. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of R$442.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of R$5.44 in 2022. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$16.05 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Vinci Partners Investments analyst has a price target of US$19.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.84. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Vinci Partners Investments is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 13% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.9% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Vinci Partners Investments' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Vinci Partners Investments. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$16.05, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vinci Partners Investments. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Vinci Partners Investments going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Vinci Partners Investments that you need to take into consideration.

