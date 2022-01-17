VINCI Network Airports Traffic Surges In Q4

(RTTNews) - VINCI network airports reported its traffic for the fourth quarter, with traffic more than doubling to 32 million passengers in the quarter compared to last year, but dropping nearly 46% compared to 2019 figures.

Over full-year 2021, some 86 million passengers were welcomed, 66% down on 2019 but up 12% compared to 2020.

"After very encouraging results in October and November, the end of the year was marked by a resurgence of the pandemic in some countries due to emergence of the Omicron variant. However, unlike the situation at end 2020, governments did not impose such strong travel limitation measures, preferring to rely on screening and high vaccination rates in most countries. The recovery of passenger traffic therefore continued in the fourth quarter of 2021 in most of the network's airports," the company said in a statement.

