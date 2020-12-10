VINCI-led Consortium Sign €388 Mln Contract To Build Sambangalou Dam In Senegal

(RTTNews) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) announced Thursday that a consortium led by VINCI Construction unit signed a contract with the Gambia River Basin Development Organization to build the Sambangalou dam.

The organization, which involves The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, has awarded the 388 million euros contract to build the dam located in the south-east of Senegal, close to the Guinean border.

The 91 m high dam will have a capacity of 128 MW, generating renewable energy, improving irrigation of farm land and supplying drinking water for surrounding districts.

The electricity generated by the dam will be injected into the grid of the four countries of the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation, where VINCI Energies is installing several hundred kilometres of high voltage lines.

The work will begin in the first half of 2021 and is scheduled to last 48 months. At its peak, the project will employ 1,000 people recruited and trained locally.

The consortium is composed of subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, holding 75% of the consortium, and their partner Andritz, an Austrian turbine manufacturer, with 25% holding.

