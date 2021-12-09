VINCI, Eiffage Enter Agreement Relating To Tender Offer Relating To Société Marseillaise Du Tunnel

(RTTNews) - VINCI Concessions and Eiffage have entered into an agreement relating to a tender offer and a concerted shareholders' agreement relating to Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage. VINCI Concessions and Eiffage have decided to set the purchase price of the draft offer at 27.0 euros euros per share.

VINCI Concessions and Eiffage plan to request the transfer of the shares of Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage from the regulated market of Euronext Paris to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility, as soon as possible after the completion of the offer. Following completion of the offer, VINCI Concessions and Eiffage will not request from the AMF the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure on the company's shares.

