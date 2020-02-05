Vinci CEO: Impossible to quantify impact of coronavirus on airport traffic

Adds details

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The head of French construction and concessions group Vinci SGEF.PA said on Wednesday that the impact of a coronavirus outbreak on airport traffic was impossible to quantify at present.

If the health crisis remained centered around China it will be manageable, Xavier Huillard told a news conference on the group's 2019 results.

Vinci's airports in Cambodia and Japan were more exposed to Chinese passengers, he added.

The fast-spreading outbreak has killed more than 400 people and infected over 20,000 in mainland China.

Chinese flights make up 5.5% of total airport traffic for Vinci, which manages 45 airports worldwide, and has very little presence in mainland China.

Vinci officials said they have basic precautions for staff, keeping them informed of how to deal with situations where they think they have detected passenger symptoms, and how to protect themselves.

Authorities in Cambodia and Serbia have insisted on having heat detector screeners in the airports.

