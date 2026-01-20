Markets

VINCI Airports Traffic Tops 334 Mln Passengers In 2025, Up 5%

January 20, 2026 — 01:00 pm EST

(RTTNews) - VINCI Airports said Tuesday that passenger traffic across its network exceeded 334 million in 2025, marking an increase of 5% from 2024, or about 16 million additional travelers.

Traffic growth remained solid in the fourth quarter of 2025, rising 3.2% compared with the same period a year earlier, supported by strong momentum across several regions.

In Europe, Budapest and Edinburgh delivered strong gains, supported by rising Mediterranean demand and airline capacity growth, while Belgrade traffic continued to climb, driven mainly by Wizz Air's expanding Western Europe routes.

In Latin America and Africa, Salvador de Bahia reached quarterly records on airline expansion and long-haul demand, Monterrey posted nearly 10% growth, and Cabo Verde continued to advance on new routes to France and the UK.

In Japan, fourth-quarter traffic increased despite December cancellations linked to geopolitical tensions with China.

