VINCI Airports Q3 Passenger Traffic Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) reported Friday that third-quarter passenger numbers across all VINCI Airports facilities grew 6.9 percent from last year to 72 million passengers.

All regions reported growth except United Kingdom, which reported a 1.5 percent drop in passenger traffic. The company noted that traffic at London Gatwick, which joined the VINCI Airports network in May 2019, declined slightly over the period, due mainly to the collapse of Thomas Cook and a strike by British Airways staff in September.

For the first half, passengers served by all the 46 airports in the network increased 6.7 percent.

Nicolas Notebaert, chief executive officer of VINCI Concessions and chairman of VINCI Airports said, "This performance demonstrates the relevance and resilience of our business model."

