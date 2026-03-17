Markets

VINCI Airports Passenger Traffic Rises 1.6% In February

March 17, 2026 — 08:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - In February 2026, VINCI Airports reported a 1.6% increase in passenger traffic compared with the same month in 2025. Growth was particularly strong in several regions. Portugal (ANA) saw traffic rise by 3.4%, while Serbia posted a notable 9.4% increase. Hungary also performed well, with traffic up 7.0%, and Mexico (OMA) registered a 5.7% gain. The Dominican Republic (Aerodom) reported a 6.8% increase, Costa Rica surged by 13%, and Brazil recorded a robust 12% rise. Cabo Verde stood out with the highest growth, at 17%.

By contrast, some markets experienced declines. The United Kingdom registered a 1.8% drop, France fell by 1.4%, and the United States saw a sharper decline of 7.2%. Japan's Kansai Airports reported a 2.6% decrease, while Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) slipped by 0.6%. Cambodia Airports managed modest growth of 3.0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VCISF
VCISY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.