VINCI Airports Passenger Traffic Drop In June, Q2

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA), a French concessions and construction company, Friday reported that its subsidiary VINCI Airports recorded lower passenger traffic in the month of June and second quarter, due to geopolitical disruptions that affected certain airports. Meanwhile, first-half traffic was flat, compared to lat year.

Commercial movements at VINCI Airports were lower in all three periods.

In June, passenger traffic declined 2.6 percent.

VINCI Airports welcomed 85.12 million passengers in the second quarter across its entire network, down 1.3 percent compared to the same period in 2025. The trend reflected contrasting dynamics within the wide diversity of airports managed by VINCI Airports.

The conflict in the Middle East and tensions between China and Japan weighed on a few airports, while many airports in Europe and Latin America continued to post solid traffic growth in the quarter.

VINCI Airports' passenger traffic was 159.25 million passengers in the first half, same as last year.

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