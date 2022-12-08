VINCI Airports Finalises Acquisition Of Fintech's 29.99% Stake In OMA

(RTTNews) - VINCI Airports has finalised the acquisition of Fintech's 29.99% stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte for $1.17 billion. VINCI Airports is now the largest shareholder in OMA, which will operate 13 airports in Mexico until 2048.

VINCI Airports noted that the transaction has solidified its operation in the Americas, where it is already active in the United States, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

Also, VINCI Airports stated that it will roll out environmental action plan aimed at net zero emissions throughout its network by 2050.

