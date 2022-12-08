Markets

VINCI Airports Finalises Acquisition Of Fintech's 29.99% Stake In OMA

December 08, 2022 — 06:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VINCI Airports has finalised the acquisition of Fintech's 29.99% stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte for $1.17 billion. VINCI Airports is now the largest shareholder in OMA, which will operate 13 airports in Mexico until 2048.

VINCI Airports noted that the transaction has solidified its operation in the Americas, where it is already active in the United States, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

Also, VINCI Airports stated that it will roll out environmental action plan aimed at net zero emissions throughout its network by 2050.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.