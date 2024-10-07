Vinci To Acquire RH Marine And Bakker Sliedrecht In Netherlands

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) said that it has reached an agreement to acquire RH Marine Netherlands B.V. and Bakker Sliedrecht Electro Industrie B.V.,two companies specializing in the maritime sector and owned by the same shareholder.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Founded in 1860, RH Marine is a system integrator that provides automation and electrical solutions as well as integrated systems in the maritime industry.

Founded in 1919, Bakker Sliedrecht is an electrical integrator that designs, installs and maintains electrical installations as well as onshore electrical infrastructures for the nautical, dredging and offshore sectors.

