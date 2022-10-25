Vinci 9-month Revenues Up 26%

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Tuesday reported nine-months revenues of 45.22 billion euros, up 26% from 35.85 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues rose 12%.

Concession revenues gained 36% to 7.00 billion euros, while Vinci Energies gained 9.6% to 11.91 billion euros. Vinci Construction gained 12% to 21.49 billion euros and Immobilier revenues rose 2% to 1.10 billion euros.

Revenue in the third quarter totaled 16.7 billion euros, up 26% on an actual basis and up 12% like-for-like basis compared to the third quarter of 2021.

