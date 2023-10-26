Vinci 9-month Revenues Up 12%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported nine-months revenues of 50.64 billion euros, up 12% from 45.22 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues rose 10%.

Concession revenues gained 19% to 8.30 billion euros, while Vinci Energies gained 17% to 13.89 billion euros. Vinci Construction gained 8.7% to 23.35 billion euros and Immobilier revenues slipped 24% to 836 million euros.

Revenue in the third quarter was 18.3 billion euros, up 9% on an actual basis and up 8% like-for-like relative to the third quarter of 2022.

