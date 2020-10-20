Markets

Vinci 9-Month Revenues Down 11.7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported nine-months revenues of 30.78 billion euros, down 11.7% from 34.86 billion euros last year.

Concession revenues slumped 30.5% to 4.52 billion euros, while contracting revenues slipped 7.4% to 25.99 billion euros. Vinci Immobilier revenues decreased 7.6% to 749 million euros.

In France, which represents 55% of the total revenues, revenue were 16.30 billion euros, down 15.5. Outside France, revenues was 14.48 billion euros, down 6.9%.

VINCI's revenue in the third quarter amounted to 12.3 billion euros, down 6.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular