Vincerx (VINC) Tumbles on Results From Cancer Therapy Study

Shares of Vincerx Pharma VINC plunged around 65% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after management announced preliminary results from early-stage clinical studies evaluating its pipeline candidates. These results were presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS).

At the ASCRS, Vincerx reported initial data from a phase I study evaluating VIP236, its investigational small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC), in 15 patients with metastatic tumors who have exhausted all standard therapy options. Early data from this study showed that seven patients achieved objective stable disease, including tumor reduction. Management also claimed that treatment with the drug was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs).

Wall Street was not impressed with these results. Analysts at Leerink Partners pointed out that though the patients did achieve stable disease, the results were ‘lacking RECIST responses.’ The Leerink analysts claimed that the results posted by the company were ‘early’ and ‘potentially below investor expectations.’

The company intends to report additional data from the above study later this summer.

RECIST — short for ‘Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors’ — is a standard way to measure how well a cancer patient responds to treatment. It is based on whether tumors shrink, stay the same or get bigger.

Year to date, Vincerx’s shares have skyrocketed 305.1% against the industry’s 5.4% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from VIP236, management also provided an update on VIP943, its investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD123 antibody. The ADC drug is currently being evaluated in an early-stage study for treating certain patients with leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the above study which showed that treatment with VIP943 demonstrated minimal free payload in circulation, consistent with the favorable safety profile observed preclinically and clinically. Additional data from this study is expected at the European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting this June.

The successful implementation of these two clinical initiatives will be crucial for investors, especially given Vincerx’s limited cash runway until early third-quarter 2024.

