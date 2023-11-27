Vincerx Pharma (VINC) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) has been revised to 7.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 6.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 878.08% from the latest reported closing price of 0.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vincerx Pharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VINC is 0.02%, a decrease of 53.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.26% to 10,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,063K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Sage Rhino Capital holds 1,703K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,453K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 99.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 8,142.89% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,099K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 892K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vincerx Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vincerx Pharma (Vincerx) is a recently formed clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx’s executive team has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation/next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform. The company intends to develop multiple products through clinical proof-of-concept and potentially through Accelerated Approval in the United States.

