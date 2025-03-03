Vincerx Pharma Plunges After Scrapping Reverse Merger With Oqory And Vivaso

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC) are down over 29% in premarket trading Monday, on news of the company terminating its previously signed binding Term Sheet for a reverse merger with Oqory Inc. and Vivasor Inc.

As a result of this termination, Vincerx's board of directors will reassess its strategic alternatives, including options such as out-licensing, mergers and acquisitions (including reverse mergers), asset and technology sales, or even winding down operations.

As of February 26, 2025, Vincerx reported having approximately $3.9 million in cash, which is expected to fund the company's operations through the late second quarter 2025. VINC closed Friday's (Feb.28 2025) trading at $1.09 down by 13.49 percent. In premarket trading Monday the stock is down by 29.36 percent at $0.82 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.