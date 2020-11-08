Vincent Volpe Is The Lead Independent Director of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

Some FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Lead Independent Director, Vincent Volpe, recently sold a substantial US$1.6m worth of stock at a price of US$104 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FMC

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, Pierre Brondeau, sold US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$106 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$109). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 34% of Pierre Brondeau's holding.

Insiders in FMC didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FMC Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of FMC

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.5% of FMC shares, worth about US$75m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FMC Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought FMC stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for FMC that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

