Vincent Medical’s Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, by a majority of shareholder votes. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of board members, and the implementation of a new Share Option Scheme. The approval of these items signifies strong shareholder support for the company’s governance and future strategies.

