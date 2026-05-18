Vince Holding's Store Remodel Strategy Boosts Conversions

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE is leaning harder into store remodels to deepen customer engagement and lift productivity across its full-price retail fleet. Management highlighted that recent renovations are helping open up stores by removing legacy cash wraps and creating layouts that better showcase styled outfits and coordinated product sets. The company believes these changes are improving how customers interact with the brand inside stores and supporting stronger conversion trends.



The strategy comes as Vince posted a 10.4% increase in direct-to-consumer sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by strength in both stores and e-commerce. Management repeatedly tied the momentum in stores to improved customer experience initiatives and merchandising enhancements.



CEO Brendan Hoffman said that the company is “more bullish than ever” on driving productivity through existing stores after seeing what he described as the strongest six-month stretch in store performance during his tenure. He pointed to gains in traffic, conversion and pricing absorption as evidence that the remodel efforts are resonating with shoppers.



Vince is also using remodeled environments to highlight newer categories such as handbags, accessories and tailored clothing. Management noted that these additions create more texture and storytelling opportunities inside stores while encouraging customers to mix and match products across categories.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Vince Holding

Vince Holding, which competes with Ralph Lauren Corporation RL and Capri Holdings Limited CPRI, has seen its shares surge 156.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 24.5%. While shares of Ralph Lauren have rallied 17.7%, those of Capri Holdings have fallen 5.3% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Vince Holding’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.17, above its median level of 0.11 but lower than the industry’s ratio of 2.20. VNCE carries a Value Score of B. VNCE is trading at a discount to Ralph Lauren (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 2.32) and Capri Holdings (0.58).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vince Holding’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.5%, while the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 15.9%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5% rise in sales and 43.2% growth in earnings.





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Vince Holding currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.