Vince Holding's Men's Business Expands: Key to Next Growth Phase

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE is charting a clear roadmap to prioritize scaling its men’s business as a central strategic initiative in the company’s next phase of growth. Management noted that men’s now represents roughly 24% of total sales, with a stated goal of expanding penetration to 30% over time through broader assortments and deeper wholesale relationships.



The strategy appears to be gaining traction across both wholesale and direct channels. Management noted that the brand has expanded men’s offerings across all Nordstrom locations and continues to deepen its presence at Bloomingdale’s. Vince is focusing on broadening category exposure within existing premium department store relationships, where customer familiarity with the brand is already established.



The expansion also reflects a broader effort to widen the brand ecosystem beyond core apparel. Vince plans to add handbags, tailored clothing, belts and accessories to its drop-ship assortment in spring 2026, allowing the company to broaden product exposure with minimal inventory risk.



The men’s category already has a meaningful scale within the Vince platform. The company’s men’s collection spans sweaters, woven shirts, pants, blazers, footwear and outerwear. As Vince continues to refine assortments and strengthen distribution, the men’s business is becoming a strategic growth engine for the brand.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Vince Holding

Vince Holding, which competes with Ralph Lauren Corporation RL and Capri Holdings Limited CPRI, has seen its shares surge 174.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 18.2%. While shares of Ralph Lauren have rallied 35.6%, those of Capri Holdings have risen 0.5% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Vince Holding’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.19, above its median level of 0.11 but lower than the industry’s ratio of 2.30. VNCE carries a Value Score of A. VNCE is trading at a discount to Ralph Lauren (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 2.55) and Capri Holdings (0.62).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vince Holding’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.5%, while the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 15.9%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5% rise in sales and 43.2% growth in earnings.





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Vince Holding currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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