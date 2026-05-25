Vince Holding's International Growth Could Unlock Valuation

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE is charting an international expansion strategy that could unlock its long-term valuation. Management noted that its international operations are delivering results that strongly validate broader global ambitions. Vince Holding opened its second London brick-and-mortar location in Marylebone, which exceeded performance expectations. This demonstrates the brand's viability outside its core domestic market.



Building on this momentum, Vince Holding is evaluating strategic real estate opportunities in other premium global markets. Management plans to explore new flagship openings in major international gateway cities over the next two years, with Paris being a primary destination. By targeting such prominent markets, Vince Holding intends to expand its presence and increase brand awareness among its international consumer base.



Vince Holding still appears underpenetrated outside the United States. The company’s international wholesale sales represented about 7% of fiscal 2025 net sales, leaving the brand with a modest global revenue base despite its positioning in everyday luxury. The success of the London operation gives management tangible evidence that the brand can gain traction in overseas markets.



The infrastructure to support this strategy is already in place. Vince Holding operates distribution centers in Hong Kong and Belgium that support international wholesale customers across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The company’s licensing agreement with ABG covers several major international territories, including the United Kingdom, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand.



We believe that the measured geographic expansion strategy could broaden Vince Holding’s direct-to-consumer presence while strengthening brand visibility across key international fashion markets.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Vince Holding

Vince Holding, which competes with Ralph Lauren Corporation RL and Capri Holdings Limited CPRI, has seen its shares surge 186.4% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 18%. While shares of Ralph Lauren have rallied 37.8%, those of Capri Holdings have risen 10% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Vince Holding’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.17, above its median level of 0.11 but lower than the industry’s ratio of 2.34. VNCE carries a Value Score of A. VNCE is trading at a discount to Ralph Lauren (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 2.68) and Capri Holdings (0.62).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vince Holding’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.5%, while the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 15.9%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5% rise in sales and 43.2% growth in earnings.





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Vince Holding currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.