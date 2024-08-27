Vince Holding Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vince Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vince Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Michael Kupinski Noble Capital Markets Announces Outperform $3.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vince Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vince Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vince Holding

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

Financial Milestones: Vince Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vince Holding's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.63% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vince Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vince Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, Vince Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

