Is Vince Holding Stock a Buy or Hold at a P/S Multiple of 0.11X?

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE is trading at an attractive valuation, considering its price-to-sales (P/S) multiple, which is significantly lower than both the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry and the broader Consumer Discretionary sector. VNCE’s forward 12-month P/S ratio is 0.11, well below the industry average of 2.2 and the sector average of 1.82.



From a value perspective, VNCE appears undervalued relative to its peers, suggesting a potential upside for investors seeking bargains in the apparel space. With a Value Score of A, Vince Holding strengthens its investment appeal, reflecting a favorable risk-reward profile.

VNCE Undervalued Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past three months, VNCE has seen an impressive stock rally, surging 63.5%, outperforming the industry’s 3.5% growth and the sector’s decline of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dipped 1%. We note that the company has outpaced its key competitors, such as Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU and Under Armour, Inc. UAA, in the past three months. While LULU rose 12.9%, UAA saw a decline of 30.2% in the said time frame.

VNCE Price Performance Versus Industry, Sector & S&P500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s outperformance indicates growing investor confidence in its ability to drive profitability through margin expansion, cost efficiencies and a disciplined approach to full-price selling. However, sustaining this momentum will require consistent execution of its strategic initiatives, particularly as the company navigates a competitive retail landscape and macroeconomic headwinds.

What’s Driving VNCE’s Momentum?

Vince Holding benefits from strong brand equity, positioning itself as a premium contemporary fashion label with a loyal customer base. Its focus on high-quality materials and sophisticated designs differentiates it from fast fashion competitors, allowing it to maintain pricing power and strong margins.



Operational discipline has also played a crucial role in VNCE’s resilience. The company has successfully transitioned toward a full-price selling model, reducing its reliance on promotions and discounts. This shift has led to a meaningful improvement in its gross margin, which reached 50% in the third quarter of 2024, up from 44.2% recorded in the year-ago period. In addition, cost efficiencies in product sourcing and freight have helped Vince Holding mitigate broader macroeconomic challenges.



Wholesale partnerships, particularly with Nordstrom JWN, remain a pillar of strength. VNCE continues to be a leading brand within Nordstrom’s women’s apparel segment, benefiting from its strong retail presence and consumer recognition. Also, the men’s category — now contributing more than 20% of total sales — continues to show promising growth, underpinned by the recent launch of a premium men’s pants line.



Vince Holding’s focus on expanding into new retail locations presents another opportunity for growth. The company has identified strategic store openings, including a new Nashville location set for late fiscal 2025 and a second London store in Marylebone. These moves signal VNCE’s resolve to strengthen its direct-to-consumer (DTC) presence and reach untapped markets, leveraging data-driven site selection strategies.

Vince Holding: Risks to Watch

Although a key component of Vince Holding’s long-term growth strategy is its DTC business, this segment posted an 8.3% year-over-year sales decline in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. While management attributed part of this to a strategic pullback in promotional activities, the slowdown in consumer spending and ongoing economic uncertainty cannot be ignored. The retail landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, with higher-end contemporary brands vying for the same customer base.



Currency fluctuations also present a headwind, particularly for VNCE’s international wholesale business. A stronger U.S. dollar has made its products more expensive for international partners, particularly in Asia, leading to lower-than-expected in-season reorders. If currency volatility persists, it could continue to impact wholesale demand and overall profitability.

Investor Strategy for VNCE Stock

Vince Holding’s attractive valuation, strong brand equity and disciplined approach to full-price selling provide a solid foundation for long-term profitability. Its wholesale partnerships and strategic expansion into new markets further reinforce growth potential. However, declining DTC sales, foreign exchange volatility and heightened competition in the premium apparel space present challenges. While VNCE has outperformed the industry and key competitors in recent months, sustaining this momentum will require consistent execution of its growth initiatives and continued financial discipline. For now, holding positions in the stock seems prudent. VNCE presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

