Vince Holding Q1 Earnings Call Lifts Outlook on Broad-Based Momentum

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) used its first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto press a more confident message than the headline EPS miss alone suggested. Management emphasized that demand strength across direct-to-consumer and wholesale has carried into the second quarter, supporting a higher full-year outlook.

That mattered because executives framed the quarter less as one-off beat on revenues and more as evidence that brand momentum, customer acquisition and operating discipline are building into a stronger base for the year.

VNCE Sees Strength Across Both Channels

Chief executive officer Brendan Hoffman said the momentum built in fiscal 2025 accelerated into the new year, with the company executing its priorities “with precision and confidence.” Hoffman pointed to growth in both operating channels rather than a single pocket of demand.

Net sales rose 10.5% year over year to $64 million, with direct-to-consumer up 15.6% and wholesale up 5.9%. Management also highlighted double-digit growth in both new and reactivated full-price customers, reinforcing that the brand’s traction was not limited to promotions.

The company incurred a loss of 16 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents, delivering a negative surprise of 23.1%. Revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63 million by 1.6%.

Vince Holding Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vince Holding Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vince Holding Corp. Quote

Vince Focuses on Pricing and Margin Discipline

Chief financial officer Yuji Okumura said gross margin improved to 50.6% from 50.3% a year earlier. Okumura attributed the gain primarily to about 130 basis points from higher pricing and 100 basis points from lower discounting, partly offset by higher tariffs.

That commentary was notable because it showed Vince protecting profitability even as it continued to invest behind the brand. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose in dollars to $35.0 million, driven by higher benefit costs plus marketing and advertising, though the expense rate improved to 54.7% from 58.0%.

Loss from operations narrowed to $2.6 million from $4.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $1.1 million from negative $3.0 million. Management presented that improvement as evidence of operating leverage rather than a temporary mix benefit.

VNCE Raises Its Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The clearest message on the call was the guidance change. Okumura said Vince now expects fiscal 2026 net sales to rise about 7% to 8%, up from the prior outlook, with adjusted operating income at 4.0% to 4.5% of sales and adjusted EBITDA at 5.5% to 6.0%.

For the fiscal second quarter, management guidance for sales growth was about 10% to 12%, adjusted operating income margin was 6.5% to 7.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.0% to 8.5%. Hoffman said quarter-to-date sales were running above a low-double-digit pace.

Even with that confidence, management kept a measured tone on assumptions. The company said its outlook reflects higher input costs and lower reciprocal tariff rates, while excluding any potential tariff refunds because of uncertainty around timing and amount.

Vince Uses Stores and Digital to Extend Reach

Hoffman described direct-to-consumer as a standout area, tying the performance to store remodels, stronger e-commerce capabilities, broader marketing support and new drop-ship functionality. He also said men’s remains a meaningful expansion opportunity over time.

On the product side, management cited strength in women’s woven tops, pants and dresses, as well as growth in men’s textured knits and polos. Hoffman also noted that more head-to-toe dressing is lifting average transaction values as bottoms penetration improves.

The company is also using licensing and drop-ship to widen its assortment without taking on inventory risk. Management said shoes launched earlier, while handbags, belts and accessories were added in the fiscal second quarter, with home, kids and swim also in development through licensing partners.

VNCE Q&A Added Clarity on Risk Points

Analysts pressed management on whether the revenue acceleration reflected a favorable category cycle or company-specific execution. Hoffman said contemporary apparel is benefiting from tailwinds, but argued Vince is outperforming through product consistency, execution and stronger wholesale positioning.

Questions also centered on Saks Global, an area of prior concern. Hoffman said Vince planned conservatively for the account entering the year, but has been pleasantly surprised by stronger orders and improving cooperation through the retailer’s restructuring process.

On capital allocation, management sounded more assertive. Hoffman said the revolver is in better shape than it has been in a long time, with total borrowings at $29.1 million and excess availability at $31.2 million, leaving Vince able to “play some offense” and invest in the business.

Vince Leaves Call in Offensive Mode

The call’s broader tone was more ambitious than defensive. Management repeatedly returned to the idea that Vince has established a new baseline for growth and now has room to invest while protecting discipline.

That stance was reinforced by the blend of raised full-year guidance, improving profitability and selective spending on store upgrades, marketing and digital assortment expansion. The company did not present growth and caution as conflicting messages, but as parallel priorities for fiscal 2026.

Zacks Signals on VNCE

VNCE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, higher Style Scores are more favorable, while the strongest combinations typically pair A or B Style Scores with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For a Rank #3 stock, the same grade hierarchy still applies, meaning stronger Style Scores remain a constructive signal, but the rank does not place VNCE in the top tier of expected near-term performance. That assessment can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter’s results and outlook update.

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