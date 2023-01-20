Vince Holding Promotes Amy Levy To Succeed David Stefko As CFO

(RTTNews) - Contemporary group Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) announced Friday that David Stefko, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire, and will step down as CFO effective February 10, 2023.

Amy Levy, Vince's Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations, will succeed Stefko as CFO. Stefko will remain with the Company in an advisor role to provide guidance and ensure a smooth transition through May 2023.

Levy is a tenured and senior member of the Vince leadership team. As Senior Vice President of Finance, she oversees multiple functions including Treasury, FP&A, Investor Relations and all facets of Retail, Wholesale and Corporate Planning as well as plays a pivotal role with the Company's accounting organization.

Prior to joining Vince in 2016, Levy served as a senior member of the finance team at Michael Kors where she held various responsibilities within the Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis function. She also previously served on the finance team at ESPRIT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.