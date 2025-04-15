Vince Holding Names Yuji Okumura CFO

(RTTNews) - Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Tuesday announced that Yuji Okumura, the company's interim Chief Financial Officer since March 2025 and Controller since September 2020 has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective April 14, 2025.

Brendan Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of VNCE, said, "Yuji's tenure with our company, his leadership and strong financial expertise are the attributes that we need as we begin our next chapter. His financial discipline and insight will be invaluable as we continue to navigate a dynamic macroeconomic and consumer environment."

Okumura has nearly two decades of experience in accounting and financial reporting. He has served as the Company's Vice President, Controller since 2020 after originally joining the organization in 2018 as its Director of Financial Reporting.

Prior to Vince Holding Corp., Okumura worked for over 11 years in public accounting at KPMG US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.