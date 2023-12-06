Vince Holding Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE):

Earnings: $0.983 million in Q3 vs. -$5.236 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vince Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.835 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Revenue: $84.076 million in Q3 vs. $98.564 million in the same period last year.

