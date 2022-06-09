Markets
Vince Holding Corp. Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$7.169 million, or -$0.60 per share. This compares with -$11.622 million, or -$0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.2% to $78.376M from $57.533 million last year.

Vince Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$7.169 Mln. vs. -$11.622 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.60 vs. -$0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $78.376M vs. $57.533 Mln last year.

