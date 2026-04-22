Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 89.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 in the previous session. Vince Holding has gained 0.3% since the start of the year compared to the -4.3% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -0.6% return for the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 15, 2026, Vince Holding reported EPS of $0.18 versus consensus estimate of -$0.01.

For the current fiscal year, Vince Holding is expected to post earnings of $0.25 per share on $313 in revenues. This represents a -40.91% change in EPS on a 4.33% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.53 per share on $331.75 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 105.77% and 5.99%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Vince Holding has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Vince Holding? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Vince Holding has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 18.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6X versus its peer group's average of 10.2X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Vince Holding an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Vince Holding currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Vince Holding fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Vince Holding shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does VNCE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of VNCE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL). RL has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 7.24%, and for the current fiscal year, RL is expected to post earnings of $18.03 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation have gained 12.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.45X and a P/CF of 23.59X.

The Textile - Apparel industry may rank in the bottom 58% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for VNCE and RL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.