Vince Holding Corp. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $12.06 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $0.57 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vince Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.95 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $73.24 million from $74.17 million last year.

Vince Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.06 Mln. vs. $0.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $73.24 Mln vs. $74.17 Mln last year.

