VinaCapital’s Strategic Share Repurchase and Impact

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited repurchased and cancelled 30,000 of its own shares on November 26, 2024, impacting the total number of shares available for voting to 145,102,130. This move could influence shareholder calculations under FCA rules, highlighting the fund’s strategic maneuvers in managing its share capital.

