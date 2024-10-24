VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Updates Shareholders

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has repurchased and canceled 140,000 of its own shares, affecting the total number of voting rights, which now stands at 147,401,879. This move may impact shareholders’ interest calculations under FCA rules. For more details, investors can visit the company’s website.

