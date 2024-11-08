VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Updates Share Structure

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited announced the repurchase and cancellation of 77,187 of its own shares, priced at GBP 4.33 each. This transaction adjusts the company’s total number of voting rights to 146,466,697 shares. Shareholders can use this updated figure to assess their stake in the company according to FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:VOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.