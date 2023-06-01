VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE:VOF) Price Target Increased by 7948.94% to 510.00

The average one-year price target for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE:VOF) has been revised to 510.00 / share. This is an increase of 7,948.94% from the prior estimate of 6.34 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.44% from the latest reported closing price of 438.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOF is 0.15%, a decrease of 23.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.73% to 217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMSX - Emerging Markets Fund Class S holds 217K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing a decrease of 46.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOF by 23.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.