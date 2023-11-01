VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE:VOF) Price Target Increased by 7.00% to 545.70

The average one-year price target for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE:VOF) has been revised to 545.70 / share. This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 510.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 540.35 to a high of 561.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.02% from the latest reported closing price of 440.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOF is 0.52%, an increase of 269.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.11% to 287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMSX - Emerging Markets Fund Class S holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOF by 5.93% over the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 74K shares.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 29K shares.

