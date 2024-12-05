VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Increases Treasury Shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares at a price of GBP 4.366483 each, adding them to its treasury holdings. This move brings the total number of treasury shares to over 6.3 million, while the total voting rights stand at 144.5 million shares. Investors can use this figure to assess changes in their holdings under transparency rules.

