VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Adjusts Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 56,411 of its own shares at a price of GBP 4.445391 per share, adjusting its total voting rights to 146,871,490 shares. This move impacts the company’s treasury shares, now totaling 6,182,716, and provides shareholders with a new denominator for interest notifications as per FCA rules. Investors keen on VinaCapital’s strategic decisions can follow further updates on the company’s website.

