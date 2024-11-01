News & Insights

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Adjusts Shareholdings

November 01, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 50,000 of its shares, adjusting its total voting rights to 146,877,901. This strategic move impacts the shareholding calculations under the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s ongoing financial management strategies.

