VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Adjusts Share Holdings

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and cancelled 92,293 of its ordinary USD shares at GBP 4.493352 per share, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 147,004,586. This move affects the number of voting rights available and could impact shareholder calculations under FCA rules. Investors can find more information on the company’s website.

