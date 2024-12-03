VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Adjusts Share Capital

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and cancelled 51,305 of its own USD shares at a price of GBP 4.346039 each, reducing the total shares in issue to 144,675,519. This move adjusts the company’s voting rights, offering shareholders a fresh denominator for interest calculations. Such strategic repurchase indicates a proactive approach to managing share capital and possibly enhancing shareholder value.

