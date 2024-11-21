VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Adjusts Share Capital

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 46,393 ordinary shares, adjusting the total voting rights to 145,359,284. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under FCA regulations. Investors interested in the fund’s operations can track these changes to understand their implications on shareholding interests.

