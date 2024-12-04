News & Insights

VinaCapital Vietnam Fund Resolutions Passed at AGM

December 04, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their recent annual general meeting, with significant support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. The meeting demonstrated strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

